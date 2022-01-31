First Sportsbook Tied to an MLB Stadium Opens at DC’s Nationals Park

On Monday, BetMGM opened a 4,000-square-foot sportsbook at Major League Baseball’s Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Lerner Sports owns the property, which is one of three licensed sports books in the District.

Although Caesars opened its own sportsbook at Capital One Arena last spring, this is the first sports betting facility affiliated with an MLB stadium. The third sportsbook is Grand Central Restaurant Bar and Sportsbook at 2447 18th Street NW in Adams Morgan.

“Upon its opening, the sportsbook immediately becomes one of the neighborhood’s premier venues for both the savvy bettor and casual fan to watch the top events in an upscale and electric atmosphere,” Alan Gottlieb, COO of Lerner Sports, said in a statement.

The sportsbook is located near the center field gate and will be open year-round from 11 a.m. until midnight. It includes six betting windows and numerous self-betting kiosks, as well as 40 big-screen TVs for people to watch the games they might bet on. Additionally, the BetMGM Sportsbook offers full-service beverage and dining options.

“We’re constantly pushing the boundaries to deliver sports fans unique experiences, and that’s just what we’ve done with the new BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park,” Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM’s CEO, said in a statement. “Whether fans are attending baseball games or looking for a place to watch any sporting event, the BetMGM Sportsbook at Nationals Park is bound to be one of the most engaging sports viewing environments in the District.”

Requests for comment from BetMGM and Lerner Sports were not immediately returned.

