Boston Properties Partners With Senseware on Indoor Air Quality

Change is in the air for office properties.

On Thursday, Boston Properties, the nation’s largest publicly traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office space, announced that after extensive nosing around, it has selected proptech startup Senseware as its partner in indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring for the company’s portfolio.

“As a leader in sustainable and healthy property development and operations, we are pleased to be adding real-time indoor air monitoring to our portfolio,” Doug Linde, president of Boston-based Boston Properties, said in a statement. “Our data-driven approach to operations, including IAQ management, will be informed by real-time, objective measurement to assure that our buildings are providing optimal conditions for our clients and employees.”

Since the advent of COVID-19, IAQ has become of particularly intense interest in the office sector, as landlords and owners attempt to maximally improve environmental conditions in buildings to bring back tenants.

However, COVID was not the event that brought Boston Properties and Senseware together, according to Serene Almomen, CEO and co-founder of the proptech company.

“Boston Properties has been a long-term client of ours,” Almomen said. “They are very forward-thinking, early technology adopters, so we had been working with them for years before COVID. The specific solution around indoor air quality got their interest specifically after COVID, with their commitment to make sure that they do everything that they can to get people back safely into office buildings.”

The new partnership formalizes that long-term association between Senseware and Boston Properties, and — like any serious relationship — makes it exclusive. Boston Properties selected Vienna, Va.-based Senseware after a rigorous request for proposals, Almomen said.

Boston Properties was recognized for its leadership in healthy buildings and overall ESG with a 2020 Best in Building Health award from The Center for Active Design.

“The science is clear that better indoor air quality mitigates infectious disease transmission, improves cognitive performance and contributes to the wellness of building occupants,” said Ben Myers, vice president for sustainability at Boston Properties. “The added capability of real-time indoor air quality monitoring from Senseware is an extension of our commitment to the integration of healthy building best practices and technologies that support operational excellence.”

