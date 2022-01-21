Adams Picks DDC Veteran Thomas Foley to Lead Agency

Mayor Eric Adams selected Thomas Foley to serve as commissioner of the New York City Department of Design and Construction (DDC), the city agency responsible for everything from street repairs to new libraries, Adams announced Friday.

Foley is not going to be new to the role, however, considering he has served as acting commissioner for the agency under former Mayor Bill de Blasio since October, after former commissioner Jamie Torres-Springer joined the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as president of construction.

Foley has been in DDC since being hired as an engineer-in-charge in 1998 and sources at the agency say Foley’s an “empowering leader.”

“DDC’s hundreds of construction professionals are uniquely capable of making the city’s infrastructure and public buildings reflect this administration’s agenda of public safety, equity, and prosperity for all,” Foley said in a statement. “And we will continue to aggressively pursue the capital construction process improvements detailed in 2019 under former Commissioner Lorraine Grillo in order to meet the administration’s goals for fiscal efficiency. I’d like to thank the staff at DDC for making this possible.”

DDC’s responsibilities include building infrastructure and public buildings while the Adams administration said Foley will need to meet the mayor’s expectations of better financial management in capital construction as well as ensuring all projects are aligned with the city’s environmental resiliency efforts.

“Thomas Foley is an experienced professional who understands the infrastructure needs of our city on a granular level, and he has been a steady hand in moments of crisis,” Adams said in a statement.

The DDC manages $13 billion of capital projects in the five boroughs, but has drawn the ire of local politicians and residents in recent years frustrated by ballooning costs and long delays of projects. A 2017 Center for an Urban Future report found that DDC-managed projects took a median of four years to build, with a median cost of $930 per square foot, more than double the average price tag to build new office space in the city.

Things started to turn around for the agency in 2019 when de Blasio named Grillo as commissioner, splitting her time between that and her post as president and CEO of the New York City School Construction Authority. That year, the DDC released a plan to cut delays at the agency that called for modernizing its pre-construction phase, creating technology to better track timelines and continuing to pay contractors during budget increases.

The agency also was in charge of building field hospitals, testing sites, vaccination centers and other facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, and touted huge success when freed of the red-tape.

Foley has been at the DDC for more than two decades and has held titles such as deputy director, director, and assistant commissioner in the agency’s division of infrastructure, where he took an active role in bringing fresh water to New Yorkers..

In 2017, he assumed the role of deputy commissioner of the public buildings division, according to the mayor’s office.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.