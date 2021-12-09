Sonny’s Enterprises Inks 48K-SF HQ in Florida’s Broward County

As South Florida experiences a shortage of warehouses, some tenants are getting creative to maximize their industrial footprint. Sonny’s Enterprises is relocating its headquarters in Tamarac, Fla., moving from warehouse to office space.

Sonny’s, which produces equipment for conveyorized car washes, signed a 10-year lease to occupy a 47,851-square-foot building at 5870 Hiatus Road, inside the Westpoint Business Center office complex, according to Avison Young’s Tom Viscount, who represented the tenant.

The company isn’t going far, just moving across the street from warehouse space it currently uses for its offices. The manufacturer currently occupies 350,000 square feet across four buildings at the Westpoint Distribution Center, per the Avison Young broker.

The firm is expected to move into its new headquarters within the “next few months” after it completes the build-out. The two-story office building was vacant for over a year, Colliers’ Jarred Goodstein, who represented the landlord, told Commercial Observer. Public records show the property’s owner to be an entity tied to individual investors George and Richard Brock.

The office deal represents an expansion for Sonny’s, the two brokers said, with Viscount adding that the company is growing. Neither divulged the square footage of the previous office.

South Florida’s industrial market is booming, having experienced its strongest quarter ever recorded, according to a recent industrial report from Newmark. The region’s vacancy rate stood at a whopping 4 percent in 2021’s third quarter. Over 3.5 million square feet was absorbed during the same period, up from the 2.9 million square feet the prior quarter and 823,497 square feet a year ago.

