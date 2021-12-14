SL Green Sells Former Kenneth Cole HQ on 11th Avenue for $95M

By December 14, 2021 1:08 pm
reprints
707 Eleventh Avenue.
707 Eleventh Avenue. Photo: CoStar Group

SL Green Realty Corp., which has sold off several properties in the last few weeks, struck a deal to sell Kenneth Cole’s former headquarters at 707 11th Avenue to The Georgetown Company and Beacon Capital Partners for $95 million, Commercial Observer has learned.

The city’s largest office landlord purchased the six-story, 160,000-square-foot loft building between West 50th and West 51st streets from Kenneth Cole for $90 million in January 2020. The fashion brand orchestrated a deal that involved leasing 37,169 square feet of office and showroom space from SL Green after the sale, as CO reported last year.

SEE ALSO: 262-Unit Complex in San Bernardino Trades for $92M

SL Green was in the midst of renovating the early 20th century Renaissance Revival property, but it’s not clear how far along work is at the moment. 

JLL’s Andrew Scandalios and his team represented SL Green in the transaction, which is expected to close in January 2022. A JLL spokesman declined to comment on the transaction. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay corporate debt. 

The sale of 707 Eleventh Avenue demonstrates investor demand for quality, value-add investment opportunities in New York City,” said Harrison Sitomer, a senior vice president at SL Green.

Georgetown already owns the former Packward Motors showroom building nearby at 787 11th Avenue, between West 53rd and West 54th streets, and has plans to build a 1.1-million-square-foot office building near Hudson Yards at 260 12th Avenue, between West 29th and West 30th streets.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , ,
Built in 1986, BelAire Apartments is located at 8255 Vineyard Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.
Sales
Inland Empire

262-Unit Complex in San Bernardino Trades for $92M

By Greg Cornfield
Pedestrians walk near new apartment buildings and shopping areas on September 24, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in June 2001 in Brooklyn is $3,000 per month, $350 less per month than in June 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Sales
New York City

New York City’s Top 10 Investment Sales of 2021

By Tom Acitelli
Aerial shot of Boca Raton.
Finance  ·  Sales
Florida

Cortland Buys Controversial Multifamily Property Near Miami Zoo

By Julia Echikson