RubiconMD Takes 13K SF at Thor’s 25 West 39th Street

RubiconMD has struck a deal for 12,994 square feet at Thor Equities’ 25 West 39th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

RubiconMD will have the run of the entire second floor with its five-year lease, according to Thor. Asking rent was $65 per square foot. Tenants in the 1907 building include Industrious, The Squash Center, The Wing, Converge Direct, PVE and Movado.

SEE ALSO: Modern Latin American Art Gallery Moving to 26 East 64th Street

“In addition to a highly sought-after location, 25 West 39th Street offers prime amenities and is the ideal headquarters for the revolutionary company,” Jack Sitt, executive vice president of Thor, said in a statement.

Thor was represented in the deal by Avison Young’s John Ryan,Arthur Mirante and Jean-Philippe Krahmer.

The building’s Midtown location with mass transit amenities influenced RubiconMD’s decision to lease the space, according to Ryan.

RubiconMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it is not clear who brokered the deal on its behalf.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.