Prominent Manhattan jeweler Mish Tworkowski has closed up his longtime jewelry shop on Bond Street in favor of a new spot in ritzy Palm Beach, Fla., according to a press release.

The jeweler packed up his shop at 30 Bond Street in August after 10 years at the NoHo storefront, and 30 years in Manhattan, planned to have the new location up and running by the holiday season.

Indeed, earlier this month, Tworkowski reopened Mish Fine Jewelry in a 2,200-square-foot space in Palm Beach’s Phipps Plaza, designed by architect Addison Mizner in the early half of the 20th century.

It wasn’t only business opportunities that brought Tworkowski and his partner and husband, Joseph Singer, to Palm Beach, but the “tropical beauty, dreamy sunsets, and the warm sense of community here,” the jeweler said in a press release. “And now it’s home.”

Jeff Cloninger, senior global real estate advisor for Sotheby’s International Realty brokered the lease on behalf of Tworkowski.

The Palm Beach storefront, at 244 South County Road, was once a local bank, as indicated by the discovery of a vault on the premises. With a pink stucco exterior, Tworkowski plans to use the covered loggia of the space for dinner parties and events.

Smith Kellogg Architecture and Singer, who is an architect, designed the new salon and studio that will showcase Tworkowski’s collection for potential patrons or provide clients an atmosphere to commission a bespoke piece of jewelry.

“We regularly spend part of the winter season there, and I look forward to building deeper relationships in the community in the future. I have come to know so many wonderful friends and clients there through my work with the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach,” Tworkowski said in a statement. “Of course, New York City will always hold a special place in our hearts. We will continue to create our jewelry in our esteemed workshops there and visit during key selling seasons.”

While much of the production work for Mish Fine Jewelry will still be done in New York City, Tworkowski’s recent election to the board of the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach partly influenced his decision to relocate his salon and studio, he said.

