Propel by MIPIM Conference Draws Big Names in Proptech

Conclave at New York's Javits Center pivoted on the major trends affecting commercial real estate technology

By December 10, 2021 12:03 pm
reprints
New York City skyline.
Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

More than 60 speakers and panelists — including keynotes such as New York City Economic Development Corporation CEO Rachel Loeb, RXR Chairman Scott Rechler, Jamestown President Michael Phillips, Peebles Corporation Chairman Don Peebles, and VTS CEO Nick Romito — converged on Manhattan’s recently expanded Jacob Javits Center this week for the Propel by MIPIM conference on property technology.

The conference — full of forums and networking, as well as vendor exhibits — centered around the current and, perhaps more importantly, future trends in proptech, especially coming out of COVID. Here was some real-time reaction re: the two-day conference that wrapped Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Office Tech’s Physical Footprint Shrinks as Its Impact Grows

Of course, it’s this workplace transformation — in large part due to COVID — that’s driving the need for smarter use of technology in buildings.

The proptech of the here and now, and the future, can’t just be for the Class A properties and the credit tenants who inhabit them. That was a big them of Propel by MIPIM.

