More than 60 speakers and panelists — including keynotes such as New York City Economic Development Corporation CEO Rachel Loeb, RXR Chairman Scott Rechler, Jamestown President Michael Phillips, Peebles Corporation Chairman Don Peebles, and VTS CEO Nick Romito — converged on Manhattan’s recently expanded Jacob Javits Center this week for the Propel by MIPIM conference on property technology.

The conference — full of forums and networking, as well as vendor exhibits — centered around the current and, perhaps more importantly, future trends in proptech, especially coming out of COVID. Here was some real-time reaction re: the two-day conference that wrapped Thursday.

Of course, it’s this workplace transformation — in large part due to COVID — that’s driving the need for smarter use of technology in buildings.

Why join in for #PropelbyMIPIM NYC in partnership with @MetaPropNYC? @PwC's Kevin Fossee shares their company's experience at the leading U.S. #RealEstate and #Tech event. Thanks to PwC for partnering with us this year! pic.twitter.com/UMGr5lupnt — Propel by MIPIM (@PropelbyMIPIM) December 9, 2021

The proptech of the here and now, and the future, can’t just be for the Class A properties and the credit tenants who inhabit them. That was a big them of Propel by MIPIM.

NYC is on its path towards becoming the global hub of #PropTech for good. Rachel Loeb, @NYCEDC President and CEO, kicks off DAY 2 at #PropelbyMIPIM NYC in partnership with @MetaPropNYC. pic.twitter.com/N1ewLrcSf1 — Propel by MIPIM (@PropelbyMIPIM) December 9, 2021

Take a look into this intimate Fireside Chat with @peebles_don, CEO of & Chairman of The Peebles Corporation, & Cedric Bobo, Co-Founder of Project Destined! Peebles shared his story, outlook on inclusivity, opportunities in tech, & more at #PropelbyMIPIM NYC w/ @MetaPropNYC. pic.twitter.com/CaRE6HpPRP — Propel by MIPIM (@PropelbyMIPIM) December 9, 2021

