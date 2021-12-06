Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Joins Board of Brokerage ISG World

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez can add yet another job to his long resume. He is joining the board of ISG World, a brokerage that specializes in the sales and marketing of pre-construction development.

The Aventura, Fla.-based firm, led by Craig Studnicky, has handled $12.5 billion in sales and marketing since 1992 and is known for its Miami Report, an in-depth analysis of South Florida’s residential market.

“With my vision for city growth, new technology and my previous experience in real estate law, I will advise ISG World on strategic real estate and development growth in new markets,” Suarez said in a statement.

A centrist Republican, Suarez won reelection in a landslide with 79 percent of the vote last month. Over the past year, his national profile soared thanks to his embrace of cryptocurrency and efforts to attract high-profile tech and finance companies to Miami.

It’s common for mayors in South Florida to hold multiple jobs, despite the potential conflicts of interest such a setup poses. The City of Miami mayor has limited legislative and executive authority, essentially making it a part-time job.

Beyond his day job, Suarez serves as a partner for both the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Miami-based private equity firm DaGrosa Capital Partners.

In October, the private equity firm invested an undisclosed amount into ISG World. (A representative for ISG World declined to divulge the sum.)

DaGrosa Capital’s chairman and founder, Joseph DaGrosa Jr., is also an ISG World board member.

