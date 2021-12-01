JLL Adds Bret Thompson to Senior Leadership Team in DC

Bret Thompson, most recently of Eastdil Secured, has joined JLL as co-lead of the firm’s multi-housing investment sales and advisory practice in Washington, D.C., according to the company.

The 11-year veteran of the industry is a senior director, working with a fellow senior director, Robert Jenkins, and co-leading the practice with Jamie Leachman.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join JLL’s collaborative, team-driven platform, which is second to none, and to help lead the D.C. multi-housing team alongside Robert,” Thompson told Commercial Observer. “Our goal is to grow JLL’s market share in the D.C. metro area by being a top-tier adviser and resource for our clients.”

He characterizes the current D.C. multifamily market as strong despite the challenges from the pandemic.

“D.C. has always been a resilient market and continues to attract renowned corporations, like Amazon’s HQ2, as well as a highly educated employment base, leading to some of the strongest renter demographics and fundamentals in the nation,” Thompson said.

Thompson spent more than six years at Eastdil Secured as a senior vice president, focused on multifamily investment sales and equity capitalizations of properties and portfolios in the mid-Atlantic. Before that, he spent five years as associate director of HFF, a company which has since been acquired by JLL.

“We are really excited to have Bret back on our team and look forward to the contributions Bret and Robert will make to grow JLL’s market share in the D.C. metro,” Leachman, a senior director who came over in the HFF transaction, said in a prepared release.

