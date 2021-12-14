Jewish Child Care Association Nabs 68K SF at 57 Willoughby 

The Jewish Child Care Association (JCCA) leased 68,000 square feet across three floors at 57 Willoughby Street in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

With the 16-year lease, JCCA said it would be able to consolidate all three of its New York City offices into one on the third through sixth floors of the building, elevating the services they will be able to provide in the future to neglected and traumatized children as well as their families.

“We are confident that the families we serve, along with our dedicated staff, will thrive in our new location,” Ronald Richter, the CEO of JCCA, said. “The Willoughby space reflects our commitment to client-centered, cutting-edge practice — with an emphasis on accessibility, flexibility, and high-quality care.”

Savills’ Marc Shapses and Roi Shleifer represented JCCA while landlord Meadow Partners was represented by Whitten Morris and Joseph Sipala of JLL.

Savills previously helped JCCA consolidate from five locations in the Bronx and Brooklyn to just one location in each respective borough, but also assisted in completing a 35,751-square-foot lease at 423-425 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx in February, a brand new development expected to be completed in spring 2022.

Currently, JCCA has a location at 555 Bergen Avenue in the Bronx and another at 858 E 29th Street in Brooklyn.

“Meadow Partners did an incredible job renovating 57 Willoughby, including an all-new lobby, elevators, and infrastructure, which positioned it as the ideal building-within-a-building solution for JCCA in Downtown Brooklyn,” Morris and Sipala said in a joint statement. “Working in close collaboration with one another, ownership will be delivering a customized build to suit that will provide a long term home for JCCA and bring 57 Willoughby to 100% occupancy. ”

The new facility will have space for family visits, educational programming, medical services, as well as individual and group therapy.

“After a thorough search, we identified an ideal opportunity for JCCA to relocate to an incredibly centrally located property in Downtown Brooklyn, one that provides the organization the brand recognition it deserves,” Savills’ Shleifer said in a statement.

Savills did not disclose the asking rent nor did Meadow Partners respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.