Hill Management Inks Trio of Tenants at Spec Industrial Building in Glen Burnie

Hill Management Services has signed three tenants to Dover Commons, a speculative 66,000-square-foot industrial building in Glen Burnie, Md., bringing the property to 100 percent leased.

The building, which is expected to be delivered in early 2022, is part of the Bay Meadow Industrial Park.

All three tenants are relocations from elsewhere in Maryland.

Morris Tile Distributors, a wholesale tile company, inked a 33,560-square-foot lease and will move from its Annapolis location to the new space sometime in 2022. CETEC Cereal Technologies, an engineering consultant, signed for 18,400 square feet, and will transfer its headquarters from Elkridge in the first quarter of 2022, while bicycle manufacturing company Velo Orange leased 14,400 square feet and will move from Annapolis in the fall.

“The diversity of uses we have successfully attracted to Dover Commons demonstrates the extreme flexibility of this building and its broad-based appeal in the Glen Burnie submarket,” Danielle Beyrodt, the CEO at Hill Management, told Commercial Observer. “Reaching 100-percent leased prior to delivery of this asset was our goal and was accomplished in part because of its prime location, pace of leasing in the current environment and the execution of our design and development strategy.”

Dover Commons is immediately adjacent to MD Route 10 and less than 15 miles from the Baltimore-Washington International Airport and the Port of Baltimore.

Lee & Associates’ most recent industrial report indicates the current vacancy level in the North Anne Arundel County submarket is 4.9 percent with activity primarily fueled by companies with warehouse and/or manufacturing requirements and last-mile logistics users.

Ashley Zito, senior leasing manager with Hill Management Services, represented the landlord in all three deals, along with. Lee & Associates-Maryland’s Kate Jordan and Marley Welsh.

On the tenant side, Peter Rosan and Katie Gormley of Cushman & Wakefield represented Morris Tile Distributors. Brokers for the other tenants were not disclosed.

Requests for comment from the new tenants were not immediately returned.

