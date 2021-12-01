At the end of November, Commercial Observer gathered some of the biggest names in commercial real estate technology (a.k.a. proptech) for a series of forums. Most were virtual due to the pandemic. One was not — a forum entitled “Unleashing CRE’s Full Potential,” held in the flesh at 60 Madison Avenue.

“Real estate is a very slow-moving business,” said Bilt Rewards’ Mitchell Moinian, one of the day’s many speakers. As real estate is one of the oldest businesses in the world, innovation tends to meet resistance, which only delays the inevitable. “It’s a matter of time before people come around,” Moinian said.

See why he’s right in this video from the forum at 60 Madison. Also, read more about the other forums and the expertise that was shared here.