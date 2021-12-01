Commercial Observer’s ‘Innovation Week’ Draws Top Names: Video

By December 1, 2021 4:20 pm
reprints
Photo: Iwan Baan/SOM

At the end of November, Commercial Observer gathered some of the biggest names in commercial real estate technology (a.k.a. proptech) for a series of forums. Most were virtual due to the pandemic. One was not — a forum entitled “Unleashing CRE’s Full Potential,” held in the flesh at 60 Madison Avenue.

“Real estate is a very slow-moving business,” said Bilt Rewards’ Mitchell Moinian, one of the day’s many speakers. As real estate is one of the oldest businesses in the world, innovation tends to meet resistance, which only delays the inevitable. “It’s a matter of time before people come around,” Moinian said.

SEE ALSO: Demand for Office Space Declined 30 Percent Nationally This Fall: Report

See why he’s right in this video from the forum at 60 Madison. Also, read more about the other forums and the expertise that was shared here.

, , ,
A wood frame peaking at one point, and a person on top of the frame.
Finance  ·  Technology
San Francisco

Brick & Mortar Ventures’ Darren Bechtel On His Journey to Contech VC

By Philip Russo
An example of Openpath's touchless access control technology
Technology  ·  Sustainability
Washington DC

Meridian Group Bets on Proptech to Bring Workers Back to the Office

By Keith Loria
Proptech investment.
Technology
New York City

Proptech Fundraising Hits Record High as Investors Pour $9.5B Into Sector

By Celia Young