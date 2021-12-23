Amogy, a startup developing a technology that would allow cargo ships and large trucks to run on ammonia as fuel, has doubled its office space at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, according to spokespeople for the Navy Yard.

After starting with 3,500 square feet at the Navy Yard’s incubator building, New Lab, the VC-backed firm took another 3,700 square feet nearby at Building 74, plus 1,300 square feet of outdoor space. The asking rent and the length of the lease weren’t disclosed. No brokers were involved in the deal, which Amogy did directly with the Navy Yard.

The company will also receive about $1 million in state tax credits — via the Excelsior Jobs Program — if it fulfills a commitment to create 64 new jobs.

Empire State Development’s acting commissioner, Hope Knight, called the firm “the latest example of a forward-thinking, clean energy company that has chosen to invest in and grow their business in the Empire State.”

Amogy plans to invest $1.5 million into building an ammonia processor and clean energy system to power heavy duty trucks, cargo ships and planes. Last week it closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by AP Ventures and the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund.

Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy, said in a statement that the company’s “core mission and technology for ammonia-powered clean transportation strongly aligns with New York State’s aggressive plan to combat climate change, by harnessing technology innovations to transition from conventional carbon resources to renewable fuels.”

