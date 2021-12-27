8 Spruce Street in Lower Manhattan.
Industry
National

Sunday Summary: Happy Holiday Purchasing Season, Everybody!

By The Editors
A cluster of tall buildings.
Design + Construction  ·  Analysis
New York City

Placemaking Matters More Than Ever for Offices. Here’s Why.

By Tom Vecchione
Two men working in a narrow commercial kitchen.
Columnists  ·  Coronavirus
National

How to Handle the Legal Issues That Haunt the Rise of Ghost Kitchens

By Shane O’Neill