Seafood Restaurant Taking Space in NoVA’s Chantilly

Ocean Crab Chantilly, a new seafood restaurant, is leasing 6,600 square feet at Lee Jackson Station Shopping Center, a 17,930-square-foot retail center in Chantilly in Fairfax County, Va.

No further leasing details were available, but recent retail deals in the area saw taking rents around $42 a square foot.

Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord, Bhuller Enterprises, in the deal.

“The shopping center is conveniently located off Route 50 and is seen by over 71,000 vehicles per day,” Chris Saa, a leasing associate at Divaris, told Commercial Observer. “The seafood restaurant’s lease follows recent façade improvements at the property, and the signing of the Chantilly Tobacco Express in October.”

Located at 14005-14033 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, the shopping center was originally built in 1986 and has undergone several renovations over the ensuing years.

Bhuller Enterprises has owned the property since 2000. Other notable tenants include Korean barbeque restaurant Woomiga and Pastry Corner Bakery & Cafe.

Ocean Crab Chantilly plans on opening in the third quarter of 2022.

Betty Yang of United Realty represented the tenant in the deal. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.