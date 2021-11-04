Telehealth Firm LifeMD Leaving Midtown East for 8K SF in NoMad

Telehealth company LifeMD signed a deal to move to its first permanent offices in NoMad.

The firm nabbed 7,500 square feet on the entire fourth floor of the Kaufman Organization’s 236 Fifth Avenue between West 27th and West 28th streets, the landlord announced. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

LifeMD currently has its offices in a coworking space at 800 Third Avenue between East 49th and East 50th streets and signed a nearly three-year lease for its new digs, which it plans to move into in December, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The publicly traded telehealth firm was previously known as Conversion Labs and changed its name to LifeMD in February.

Kaufman handled the deal in-house via Grant Greenspan and Jared Sternberg while Newmark’s Joshua Berg represented LifeMD. Berg declined to comment.

“LifeMD is the latest of many innovative life sciences companies we have attracted to our Midtown South portfolio, and we predict we will continue to see a demand for office space from this type of tenant,” Greenspan said in a statement. “The property is in a prime location and offers convenient amenities, including concierge and doorman services as well as advanced technology that will further attract like-minded companies.”

