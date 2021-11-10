Health Care Provider AvMed Relocating, Downsizing Miami HQ

Health care provider AvMed is downsizing its headquarters, slashing its footprint by almost half, as it transitions to a hybrid work model.

The health insurance company signed a 10-year lease to occupy 57,000 square feet at One Park Square in Doral, Fla., by next summer, the firm announced.

AvMed is abandoning its 110,000-square-foot office in Dadeland, located at 9400 S Dadeland Boulevard, which it has called home for over 40 years.

This month, the firm rolled out a permanent hybrid work schedule, allowing employees to work from home three days a week.

AvMed’s relocation comes as One Park Square said goodbye to one of its largest tenants. Tech company Amadeus, which designs and implements software for the travel industry, vacated its U.S. headquarters inside the complex this past June, returning 84,110 square feet to the market.

The 281,785-square-foot Doral office building stands just west of the city’s main airport adjacent to NW 41 Street at 3470 NW 82nd Avenue. Other tenants include wholesalers Nature’s Flowers and Alcora Group.

JLL’s Steven Hurwitz and Doug Okun represented the landlord, Gateway Renellie. Hurwitz declined to comment, while Okun did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mathew Goodman, Jeff Gordon and Will Morrison, also from JLL and who represented the tenant, did not respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at Jechikson@commercialobserver.com.