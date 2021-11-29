Aerial view of Doral, Fla.
Finance  ·  Refinance
South Florida

Lennar Scores $130M to Refi New Doral Apartments

By Chava Gourarie
Las Olas Boulevard.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Gables Residential Plans 43-Story Tower in Downtown Fort Lauderdale

By Julia Echikson
A rendering of The John Buck Company and 3MR Capital's 11111 Jefferson Blvd. mixed-use project in Culver City, Calif.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Los Angeles

Thorofare Capital Lends $34M on SoCal Mixed-Use Acquisition

By Andrew Coen