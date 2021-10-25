An early rendering of the Cambria Hotel that is slated for downtown Austin, Texas.
Finance  ·  Construction
Texas

Stonehill Provides $62M Construction Loan on Cambria Hotel in Downtown Austin

By Mack Burke
A rendering of 77 Greenwich Street.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Macquarie Capital Refis FiDi Condo Development With $167M Loan [Updated]

By Mack Burke
A long-awaited East Side Access project at Grand Central Terminal will link to the Midtown East transit hub with the Long Island Rail Road.
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
New York City

Enhanced Transit Options Boost Midtown’s Wall Street Culture

By Andrew Coen