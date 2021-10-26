An aerial view shows increasing traffic on the Interstate 110 freeway near high-rise buildings.
Players
Los Angeles

SoCal Industry Roundup: Kennedy Wilson Appoints New President

By Greg Cornfield
A man leaning against a shelf with a cityscape behind him through the window.
Leases  ·  Analysis
New York City

CBRE’s Howard Fiddle On Pandemic Lease Clauses, Tech’s Rise and More

By Tom Acitelli
Man holding a microphone.
Technology  ·  Industry
National

Cherre CTO Ron Bekkerman On ‘Owner Unmasking’

By Philip Russo