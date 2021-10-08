Sound Point Capital Supplies $53M Acquisition Loan for Tampa Area Apartments

GMF Capital has inked a $53 million debt package to acquire a multifamily property in a master-planned community just outside of Tampa, Fla., Commercial Observer can first report.

Sound Point Capital Management provided the three-year, floating-rate loan to help finance GMF Capital’s acquisition of FishHawk Ranch, a 260-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Lithia, Fla. GMF Capital purchased the property from Inland National Development Company for $66.3 million.

“The Sound Point Team was pleased to have closed on a quality asset with an A+ sponsor and brokerage team,” Matthew Donnelly, Head of CRE Originations at Sound Point, told CO. “The mobilization of people to the Florida market and constrained quality rental options was a leading investment thesis for us lending on the property.”

JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing with the debt advisory team of Elliott Throne, a senior managing director, Brian Gaswirth, a managing director, Jesse Wright, a director, and Kenny Cutler, an associate, representing the borrower.

“GMF Capital continues to impress with their ability to identify multi-housing assets within incredibly strong growth markets,” Gaswirth said in a statement. “Sound Point was able to structure a creative debt solution which will give GMF the ability to maximize the property’s return potential.”

The GMF Capital acquisitions team is led by Jared Frydman and Alejandro Ramirez. Jordan Heller spearheads the Sound Point’s Southeast origination team. w.

Located at 13930 Spector Road, in the master-planned community of FishHawk Ranch, the property features studios, and one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,045 square feet. The community’s amenities include fitness center, pool with cabanas, clubhouse, courtyard, picnic area, business center, bike storage and conference rooms.

Officials for GMF Capital did not immediately respond for comment.

