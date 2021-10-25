Medical Concierge Service Sollis Seals 12K-SF Deal in Midtown East

Sollis Health, which bills itself as a members-only 24/7 medical concierge, took 12,000 square feet at 135 East 57th Street for its corporate headquarters, Commercial Observer has learned.

The space is located on part of the fourth floor of the 32-story, 440,000-square-foot Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation building between Lexington and Park avenues. The asking rent in the five-and-a-half-year lease was $75 per square foot, according to landlord representative Marc Horowitz, senior vice president and national director of leasing at Cohen Brothers.

Marie Gallagher of EJMB Commercial represented Sollis in the deal. Gallagher didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sollis will join a “great tenant roster” in the building, per Horowitz, including Stoli Group, Amway, Moroccanoil Academy and InvestCloud.

The members-only health clinic boasts that it provides medical assistance with zero wait time. Services include emergencies as well as everyday care. It currently has three locations in New York City — 170 East 77th Street, 255 Greenwich Street and 575 Park Avenue — and has outposts in New Jersey, Connecticut, the Hamptons, Los Angeles and South Florida.

Among other things, the $1,000 to $5,000 annual membership includes access to all medical centers in New York and Los Angeles, both with advanced imaging on-site, and pop-up clinics in the Hamptons and Miami.

A representative from Sollis did not respond to a request for comment.