No Aloha, a 5K SF Bar and Restaurant, Opening in Bushwick

A new 5,000-square-foot bar and restaurant, No Aloha Bar, will take over the former El Cortez space in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

No Aloha signed a lease for the two-floor space at 17 Ingraham Street between Bogart Street and Morgan Avenue, according to All Points Real Estate’s James Monteleone. Asking rent was $38 per square foot.

The new spot — co-owned by Tessie Carroll, Sonia Agostino and Patrick Sheehan — plans to have a full kitchen and bar with events to showcase local artists and “celebrate the diversity and talent” of the neighborhood, Agostino said.

“Our vibe is luxurious and inviting, with attention to details,” Agostino said in an email. “The idea is we want you to stay the night with us. No need to go anywhere else when you’re at the right place.”

No Aloha will take over the space from the Mexican eatery and nightclub El Cortez. It plans to start delivery for its food offerings in December and launch its full bar in the spring, Agostino said.

Monteleone brokered the deal for No Aloha and the landlord, 17 Ingcoldish.

“This hidden gem is nestled between East Williamsburg and Bushwick, two of the most desirable areas in Brooklyn now for new eateries and bars,” Monteleone said in a statement. “The restaurant/bar industry has rebounded nicely, and I believe next year will be even better”

