Neil Albert Resigns as DC Housing Authority Board Chair

Neil Albert, president and executive director of the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, has resigned as the D.C. Housing Authority’s chair following an accusation of alleged ethical violations, according to Washington City Paper.

Albert informed the board he was stepping down from his post as chair earlier today, according to the Washington Business Journal, citing an email that Albert sent to the DCHA’s governing board.

“It has been an honor to serve on this board,” Albert wrote in the email. “I wish you and my fellow commissioners all the best for the future of DCHA.”.

The allegations stem from online news outlet District Dig, which reported that Albert has been involved in a romantic relationship with Paola Moya, founder and CEO of Moya Design Partners, which received contracts from the housing authority to perform architectural work in both 2018 and 2021.

It was also alleged that Albert and Moya own property together inWashington, D.C., and North Carolina.

It’s possible that Albert will be under an investigation by the D.C. Office of the Inspector General based on these allegations.

Albert has served as chair on the public housing agency’s board for the past four years, and previously held the position from 2007 to 2009. He was appointed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and his term would have ended in 2022.

During his long career in governments, Albert served as a city administrator and deputy mayor for planning and economic development in the District.

Under Albert’s leadership, the DCHA board recently decided to hire Brenda Donald to replace Tyrone Garrett as executive director, sending warning flags up to advocates who believe the D.C. power player is too close to Bowser, according to WBJ.

A call to the DCHA for confirmation went unanswered.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.