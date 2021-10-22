Natixis Lends $53M on Kentucky Apartments

By October 22, 2021 1:42 pm
River Haus Apartments I located in Covinton, Ky. two miles from downtown Cincinnati. Photo: Flaherty & Collins Properties

Flaherty & Collins Properties has landed a $53 million refinancing for its multifamily property in metropolitan Cincinnati, Commercial Observer can first report.

Natixis originated the five-year, floating-rate loan for Flaherty & Collins to retire an initial construction debt package it received in 2019 for River Haus Apartments, a 192-unit development located in Covington, Ky., less than two miles from downtown Cincinnati. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage arranged the financing with a team that included Daniel Geuther and Michael Slovitt.

Located at 515 Main Street, River Haus Apartments has community amenities that include a courtyard with fire pits, pool, outdoor grilling station, sky deck, coffee lounge and 24-hour fitness center. The property also features a Spoon on Main Kitchen & Market.

Representatives for Natixis and Flaherty & Collins did not immediately respond for comment.

Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins has completed more $2 billion in development deals since 1993 with an ongoing pipeline of half a billion dollars. It also manages 76 multifamily properties across seven states.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

