Macquarie Capital, an investment division within Sydney, Australia-based financial services firm Macquarie Group, has refinanced the 40-story residential condominium tower at 77 Greenwich Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, staving off foreclosure moves by the owner’s previous senior and mezzanine lenders.

Trinity Place Holdings (TPH), the developer behind the mixed-use condo development, announced on Monday that it had secured a $167 million condo inventory financing to take out the existing, troubled construction debt and fund costs related to the completion of the project, according to JLL, which arranged the refinance.

As part of the refinance, TPH also nabbed equity investments from MFP Partners and Third Avenue Management that was facilitated via a private placement, and the firm’s mezzanine lender, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, provided additional mezzanine debt as well, according to an announcement from TPH. The developer said it sold nearly 2.6 million shares of common stock, resulting in just under $4.83 million in total proceeds, to MFP and Third Avenue Management.

The new financing from Macquarie Capital includes a two-year term, with an additional one-year extension option, according to information from TPH.

“We are very selective, and are incredibly excited to support the full sellout of this unique mixed-use building being executed by a high-caliber team at Trinity Place Holdings, in an ever more vibrant Downtown neighborhood,” Macquarie Capital Global Co-Head of Real Estate Principal Investing, Jackie Hamilton, said in a statement.

TPH had been staring down looming foreclosure proceedings on the previous senior construction loan that it had secured in December 2017 from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, as well as existing mezzanine debt that had been provided by Davidson Kempner in December 2020, to build the 90-unit project, which will include an elementary school and about 7,500 square feet of retail space.

“We are nearing completion on this new trophy asset in Lower Manhattan, and the building looks spectacular,” TPH President and CEO Matthew Messinger said in a statement. “The loan from Macquarie gives us the flexibility to maximize the value of the asset in this vastly improving residential sales market.”

He added that the loan will cover the final phase of development on 77 Greenwich — named Jolie — as the firm continues the process of trying to sell units and move new residents into ready-made residences.

JLL’s Geoff Goldstein, Steve Klein and Alex Staikos tackled the financing arrangement to help TPH avoid foreclosure on the debt behind the 500-foot-tall development.

Since nabbing the senior construction financing in late 2017 and starting development, TPH has run into a bevy of issues with the project, including delayed construction, less-than-stellar sales activity and liquidity issues, as well as the pandemic, which shut down development for a few months.

TPH first defaulted on the senior construction loan in September 2019, due to liquidity issues that violated the terms of the loan agreement with MassMutual, and several months later had to deal with the fallout of COVID-19, which stalled construction until June 2020 and stymied sales.

The developer is now poised to take the project across the finish line with the introduction of a new lender and the additional equity it secured from a couple of its investors, while also being able to take advantage of recovering Manhattan sales figures.

In April, TPH brought in celebrity real estate broker Ryan Serhant to help kick-start sales at the property. The inclusion of Serhant led to a rebranding of the property as Jolie. On Sept. 28, TPH announced that it had started to close a number of sales at the property, and some residents have already begun to move in.

“As Lower Manhattan has transformed into New York City’s most dynamic neighborhood and place to live and work, we always knew that Jolie’s location at the center of it all, in addition to its standout design and collection of thoughtful amenities, would appeal to professionals and families alike,” Messinger said at the time of the Sept. 28 announcement. “As we open Jolie to its first residents, we’re so thrilled this has proven true.”

Messinger said in a statement on Monday that “third-quarter home sales in Manhattan were the highest in 32 years, and have been especially active at the high end. Home sales above $4 million have increased by 133 percent since the same period in 2019. As international travel reopens next month and companies set a return-to-work date early next year, we remain bullish on Downtown Manhattan.”

The building’s exterior was designed by FXCollaborative, and the interior design was spearheaded by Deborah Berke Partners. The development, which includes a range of one- to four-bedroom condos, has at most four units per floor, with residences averaging more than 1,500 square feet.

The public elementary school at the base of the property will have a separate entrance along Trinity Place, and will serve students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The New York City School Construction Authority is still building out the interiors of the school, which was conceived in April 2020, right after the onset of the pandemic, according to TPH. TPH expects the school to hold almost 500 students and open in September 2022.

