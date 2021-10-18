A large grey and white apartment building on the Upper West Side.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Agave Taking Over Former UWS Home of Gabriela’s for Second Outpost

By Celia Young
1400 Broadway
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

American Exchange Parent AXNY Group Moving Offices to 1400 Broadway

By Nicholas Rizzi
Brookfield hopes that public spaces, including a large plaza between West 31st and 33rd streets, will help integrate Manhattan West into an area of Midtown South once best-known for large trainyards.
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
New York City

Manhattan West a Test of Midtown South’s Resiliency

By Andrew Coen