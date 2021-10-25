Windstar Cruises Relocates HQ to Doral in Miami

Techies and finance bros are moving to South Florida. So are cruisers.

Windstar Cruises is relocating its headquarters from Seattle to Florida after signing a long-term lease in the Miami area, announced CBRE, which represented the landlord MG3 Group.

The leisure company is taking 9,100 square feet at the Doral Concourse office building. The office will house 30 to 40 employees and is projected to open this summer.

“[The office] will help us build industry relationships and attract new talent,” Chris Prelog, president of Windstar Cruises, said in a statement. “It will also let operations employees in Miami be closer to our yachts and crew and shorten travel time to Europe and the Caribbean.”

South Florida, widely considered the epicenter of the cruise-line world, is a natural fit for Windstar. Competitors Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruise and Royal Caribbean are headquartered in Florida, according to the Cruise Lines International Association. In 2019, pre-COVID, 8.29 million passengers embarked on cruises from the Sunshine State, per CLIA.

Out west in Seattle, Windstar was based at 2101 Fourth Avenue, according to the South Florida Business Journal, which first reported the lease.

The six-story Doral Concourse, at 8400 Northwest 36th Street, sits adjacent to the mixed-use shopping center CityPlace Doral. Other tenants include Starboard Cruise Services, Marriott International, General Mills, Kemper Insurance and law firm Greenberg Traurig.

The Aventura, Fla.-based MG3 purchased the 240,950-square-foot office building for $96 million in July, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

In the lease transaction, Newmark’s Carlyle Coffin and Jim McGrath represented the tenant, while Gordon Messinger of CBRE worked on behalf of the landlord.