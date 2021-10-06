Bath Fixture Store Leases Showroom at Decoration & Design Building

Grande Central Showroom, a division of kitchen and bath retailer Simon’s Hardware, has leased space for a new showroom at Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation’s Decoration & Design Building at 222 East 59th Street, according to brokers at Newmark.

Grande Central will relocate its nearby showroom from 141 East 56th Street to 3,000 square feet at the Design & Decoration Building, a 17-story, 580,000-square-foot building between Second and Third avenues at the foot of the Queensboro Bridge. Asking rent in the five-year lease was $100 a square foot.

The retailer focuses on bath fixtures, including faucets, showers, toilets, mirrors, sinks and showers. It will join more than 100 other furniture and home goods showrooms in the building, which has long been a destination for the city’s interior designers and architects.

“We believe that Grande Central Showroom’s choice to relocate to the iconic showroom at the Decoration & Design Building will be a great fit,” Jason Pruger, a Newmark executive managing director, said. “Their well-established brand and luxury product offerings will continue to thrive among the other upscale vendors at the building.”

Newmark’s Harrison Abramowitz, Adam Weinblatt and Lucas Kooyman handled both sides of the transaction along with Pruger, though they are primarily brokers for the landlord, Cohen Brothers.