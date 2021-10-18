Brookfield hopes that public spaces, including a large plaza between West 31st and 33rd streets, will help integrate Manhattan West into an area of Midtown South once best-known for large trainyards.
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
New York City

Manhattan West a Test of Midtown South’s Resiliency

By Andrew Coen
The Saks Fifth Avenue building.
Finance  ·  Coronavirus
New York City

Saks E-Commerce Unit Preparing for $6B IPO

By Celia Young
The Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue department store in Beverly Hills.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Hudson’s Bay Company Successfully Restructures $846M CMBS Retail Loan

By Cathy Cunningham