Apollo, Prospect Ridge Lend $133M on Boston Condo Tower

Center Court Partners has secured a $133 million debt package to refinance a luxury condominium asset in Boston, Commercial Observer has learned.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and Prospect Ridge teamed up to provide the loan for Center Court’s The Archer Residences, a 62-unit condo building in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. Newmark’s Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub, co-heads of Newmark’s debt and structured finance team, negotiated the deal alongside Chris Kramer and Nick Scribani, senior managing directors, and Donald Pavlov, an associate director.

“The lender community was tremendously receptive to this one, a testament of the consistent demand for luxury residences in Boston’s most prestigious neighborhood,” Stolly said in a statement. “By leveraging this demand, we were able to achieve a great execution for all parties involved.”

Officials at Apollo, Prospect Ridge and Center Court Partners did not immediately respond for comment about the deal.

Prospect Ridge has historically been active on the development side of commercial real estate, but stepped up its lending activities with the addition of commercial real estate finance veteran David Blum as managing director in April. Blum previously originated and managed commercial real estate loan investments at Angelo Gordon. He also held leadership roles at GTIS Debt Capital Management and LStar Capital.

Located at 45 Temple Street, The Archer Residences comprises two joined buildings. The seven-story property boasts 24-hour white glove service and valet parking.

