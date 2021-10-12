Accounting Firm BDO Takes 145K SF at 200 Park Avenue

Accounting and advisory firm BDO USA took 145,000 square feet at 200 Park Avenue — consolidating three of the company’s Manhattan offices to the 58-story MetLife Building, the New York Post first reported.

The Chicago-based firm will occupy three full floors and a portion of the lobby starting January 2024, after relocating from 100 Park Avenue, 600 Third Avenue and 622 Third Avenue, according to BDO USA’s website. Landlord Tishman Speyer, which co-owns the building with the Irvine Company, declined to comment on the asking rents in the 15-year lease.

“The floor plates were perfect for them at approximately 40,000 feet,” said Avison Young’s Mitti Liebersohn, part of the team which represented BDO in the deal. “The image of the building is fantastic and they’ve got flexibility within the building to grow in the future.”

BDO USA began building out the firm’s three-floor space at the property after the deal closed in August. The company will occupy the entire 15th, 38th and 39th floors along with some space on the mezzanine level, which the accounting firm will use as a reception area, Liebersohn said.

“Combining our Manhattan offices in a single, premier location created an opportunity for us to increase collaboration and learning among our local teams and provide the space and amenities needed to support our growing New York practice,” Stephen Ferrara, chief operating officer of BDO USA, said in a statement.

The 3.1 million-square-foot Metlife Building, which sits on top of Grand Central Terminal, is home to real estate brokerage CBRE, which occupies the 18th through 20th and 22nd floors, and private equity firm Siguler Guff on the 23rd floor. The property, which recently underwent renovations to its lobby and lounge, lies between East 44th and East 45th streets.

The landlords were represented in-house by Tishman Speyer’s Gus Field and Megan Sheehan. Liebersohn along with Avison Young’s Mark Robbins, Keith Caggiano, Jeff Lindenmeyer and Jeff Burger handled it for BDO USA. The Irvine Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.