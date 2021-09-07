DC’s The Kelvin Draws Sports, Smoothies and Fitness Retailers 

Tom’s Watch Bar, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and workout studio F45 Training have all signed leases at the retail component of The Kelvin, a 312-unit apartment community in Washington, D.C., which first opened in April 2020.

Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners owns the property and Bozzuto manages it.

“With the return of baseball season and continued vaccination efforts in D.C., the spirit of Half Street is back and better than ever,” Anthony Startt, director of investments for Jair Lynch, said in a release. “Tom’s Watch Bar, Tropical Smoothie Café, and F45 are the perfect additions to the neighborhood, which is known for its love of sports, delicious drinks and a good workout, and we can’t wait for them to officially open their doors.”

Located at 1250 Half Street SE in the District’s Navy Yard, across the street from Nationals Park, the property is currently 95 percent leased.

Tom’s Watch Bar’s 7,750-square-foot space will be equipped with a central oversized “stadium” screen surrounded by hundreds of smaller screens. It’s scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.

“Our brand promise of ‘all the sports, all the time’ will be a great addition for the professional, collegiate, international and big event fan bases from all over the D.C. area,” Tom Ryan, co-founder of Tom’s Watch Bar, said.

F45 Training is taking 3,000 square feet and will open in early 2022. Tropical Smoothie Cafe signed a lease for 1,275 square feet and will open in the spring of 2022.

Swingers Crazy Golf and Silver Diner both recently announced plans to open at the building as well.

KLNB’s Ben Becker, Steve Combs and Jennifer Price represented the property owner in the trio of leases. Pulse Property Group’s Josh Miller represented Tom’s Watch Bar, Alex Walker of Miller Walker Retail Real Estate represented Tropical Smoothie Café, and Becker represented F45.

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.