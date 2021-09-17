Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murder

A Los Angeles jury found Robert Durst, scion of the famed real estate family, guilty today of the first degree murder of his friend Susan Berman, as part of the cover up of another grisly murder.

Berman died in 2000 but the trial was sparked by a seeming confession that Durst was recorded making as part of the 2015 HBO series “The Jinx” which was about the murders of Durst’s former wife Kathleen McCormack Durst and Durst’s friend Morris Black.

Durst was arrested shortly before the finale of the series aired, but the trial was delayed by COVID.

Durst admitted he killed and dismembered Black but was acquitted of the charge of murder, claiming that he was acting in self defense, even though he disappeared after Black’s death and was only caught by law enforcement after shoplifting a $6 sandwich.

During the trial Robert’s younger brother Douglas, who heads the Durst Organization, testified that his brother wanted to kill him.

“Today, our thoughts are with the victims of Robert’s crimes,” Douglas Durst said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “The jury’s conviction holds him accountable and, hopefully, brings a measure of closure, to the families and friends of the people Robert has hurt.”

This is a developing story.