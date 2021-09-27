The Friends of the Library, Montgomery County has renewed and expanded its lease at the Randolph Hills Shopping Center, a 66,431-square-foot retail center in Rockville, Md.

The nonprofit, which extends the reach of the Montgomery County Public Libraries, has been in the space for more than 18 years and is adding 2,036 square feet to bring its total to 8,302 square feet at the center.

Divaris Real Estate represented landlord Randolph Properties in the deal.

“The Randolph Hills Shopping Center is located in the heart of a well-established community,” Rob Gray, Divaris Real Estate’s vice president of investment sales and leasing, told Commercial Observer. “The center features ample parking and is easily accessible by major roadways, such as MD-355 and I-495.”

Located at 4818-4890 Boiling Brook Parkway, in the heart of the Randolph Civic Association community, the property is anchored by Motis Market, Goodwill Industries, and Kids First Swim School. The property is also situated adjacent to the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School.

The rent was not disclosed, but according to CommercialCafe, the average asking rent in the area is $28 per square foot.

