Microbial Lab Kingdom Supercultures Expands at Brooklyn Navy Yard

Microbial lab Kingdom Supercultures is upgrading more than just food, with a revamped lease for 8,200 square feet at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation’s (BNYDC) Building 77, the landlord announced.

Previously located at BNYDC incubator Newlab, Kingdom Supercultures occupied only 200 square feet of space when first starting out. Thanks to scientific strides and increased demand, the biodesign startup has rapidly grown, making a move necessary.

“Kingdom Supercultures … [is] now requiring a larger space to support its development, which is exactly how the Yard’s ecosystem is designed to work,” Johanna Greenbaum, chief development officer for the Brooklyn Navy Yard, said in a statement. “The company has already proven to be a driving force within the biotechnology industry and, as it continues to grow, it will further cement the Yard as an attractive place for innovation-driven life sciences companies to develop and thrive.”

Kingdom Supercultures uses natural microbial culture design to create new types of sustenance, with the goal of creating healthier and more sustainable versions of everyday food products. Since starting out, the company has collaborated with restaurants like Eleven Madison Park, Gramercy Tavern and Crafted Hospitality — each of which has integrated its probiotic cultures into menu items.

Just like its newest tenants, Building 77 has undergone an expansion of its own, with a recent $187 million renovation. Previously a warehouse facility, the space is now a manufacturing hub capable of taking on the needs of its tenants.

“Our growth speaks to the increasing demand for better food and ingredient alternatives and we look forward to expanding our space within the Yard to further this work,” Kingdom Supercultures co-founder and CEO Kendall Dabaghi said in a statement.

BNYDC handled the deal in-house. A spokesperson for the Navy Yard declined to comment on the asking rent.

