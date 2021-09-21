Furniture designer Jonathan Adler plans to open an 8,000-square-foot SoHo outpost at 382 West Broadway, brokers on the deal confirmed.

The designer signed a 10-year lease for the entire one-story building between Spring and Broome streets, The New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $650,000 per year, according to landlord broker Christopher Owles of Sinvin Real Estate.

The storefront — which includes space on the first floor, lower level and the mezzanine — brings Jonathan Adler back to the neighborhood after the designer previously closed its SoHo storefront at 47 Greene Street.

Jonathan Adler also has New York City outposts in the Upper East Side, Greenwich Village and the Upper West Side.

The brand started looking for another New York City location about six months before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and ultimately landed on SoHo to resurrect its presence there and because of the cheaper rents in the area, according to tenant broker Janet Liff of J. Liff Co.

“I hate to say that this timing worked for us, but it did,” Liff said in a statement. “We looked all over Midtown South, from Flatiron to Nomad and the Meatpacking, and chose SoHo because the brand has always had a home here and this store presented an unusual opportunity.”

Liff represented Jonathan Adler along with Baker New York’s David Baker and Charlotte Sardet. Owles brokered it for landlord 382 West Broadway LLC.

“382 West Broadway always felt like a building in need of just the right tenant to make the most of the massive frontage and visibility and to complement its uniquely modern aesthetic,” Baker said in a statement.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.