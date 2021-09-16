JLL Taps C&W’s Christine Colley as Executive Managing Director

Cushman & Wakefield broker Christine Colley will join JLL’s New York office as an executive managing director, Commercial Observer has learned.

“I’m excited to join a group of professionals with such a wide range of expertise,” Colley said in a statement. “JLL has an extraordinary platform that is positioned to provide powerful support to clients as they navigate the current landscape.”

Colley, who has been at C&W since 2013, has amassed years of experience in client management and leasing transactions. She’s worked with a wide variety of clients — and leased more than 4 million square feet. Of these leases, 3 million square feet of transactions have been made within the last two years, according to C&W.

Colley, who made CO’s 30 Under 30 list in 2019, has worked on deals for an array of tenants. In 2019, she represented the New York City Board of Education Retirement System at 55 Water Street.

“Christine’s skill and experience position her to provide critical guidance to clients at a time of shifting market dynamics,” Peter Riguardi, JLL’s New York tri-state region chairman and president, said in a statement. “She will be a valuable asset to the firm.”

A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

