Healthcare Trust of America Buys Boca Raton Medical Office for $50M

By September 9, 2021 12:56 pm
1905 Clint Moore Road.
1905 Clint Moore Road. Photo: Google Streetview

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) has purchased a Boca Raton, Fla., medical office for $50 million, records show.

Located at 1905 Clint Moore Road, the 2.4-acre property sits along South Military Trail, less than 10 miles from both the Boca Raton Regional Hospital and the Delray Medical Center. Built in 1996, the three-story building offers a full-service imaging center and two outpatient surgical rooms, according to Loopnet

SEE ALSO: Jair Lynch, Nuveen Acquire Phoenix Apartments in DC Suburb for $73M

The seller, Boca Raton-based 1905 Associates LLC, managed by Richard Weber and Edward Steinhardt, paid $23.5 million for the medical center in 2004, according to records.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., HTA is one of the largest health care real estate investment firms in the country. Its portfolio spans approximately 25.3 million square feet of leasable space and $7.5 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings as of June 2021, according to the company.

A HTA representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Weber and Steinhardt could not be reached for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

