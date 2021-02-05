We Lend Hires Andrew Schnissel From Leviathan Capital

New York City-based We Lend has tapped Andrew Schnissel from Leviathan Capital to lead commercial real estate originations as part of the three-year-old hard money lender’s expansion efforts, Commercial Observer has learned.

In his new partner role at We Lend, Schnissel will focus on growing the firm’s origination department in order to help the business achieve its goals for 2021 and beyond.

SEE ALSO: Senior Citizen Affordable Housing Project in Queens Secures Financing

“We Lend has built an incredible reputation in the industry as being reliable, communicative and closing deals fast,” Schnissel said. “Beyond that, they have developed and implemented a sophisticated software platform making the closing process super efficient. I’m very excited to be joining such a fast growing company and look forward to helping them grow even further.”

Schnissel arrives at We Lend after three years as a managing director at Leviathan. He holds a J.D. in real estate law from Touro Law School and completed his undergraduate education at Stony Brook University.

Founded in 2018, We Lend operates as a nationwide hard money lender focusing on fix-and-flips loans, commercial loans, permanent financing and construction loans. The lender markets itself with providing a quick and transparent deal process, where transactions are closed within a matter of days. Its rates start at 5 percent.

“Andrew’s extensive industry experience and knowledge, coupled with his proven track record of success in the CRE financing industry, means he brings an enormous amount of value to the We Lend family,” said Ruben Izgelov, the company’s founder and managing director. “His deep knowledge of both residential and commercial real estate financing will add real value to our services, as we continue to evolve and expand to meet the needs of our customers in an ever-changing market.”