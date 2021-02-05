Mental Health Startup Talkiatry Takes Space at 39 Clarkson Street

Talkiatry, a mental health startup that aims to connect patients with psychiatrists who take insurance, took space at 39 Clarkson Street to open its second Manhattan location.

The startup signed a seven-year lease for 5,782 square feet in the six-story building between Greenwich and Hudson streets, according to CBRE, which brokered the deal for the tenant.

A spokesperson for CBRE declined to provide the asking rent, but CoStar Group data estimates it is between $43 to $53 per square foot.

Talkiatry was founded in 2019 to offer a hybrid approach of telemedicine and in-person visits with psychiatrists with a website that can generate a pre-diagnosis and automatically match patients to doctors, said Robert Krayn, founder and CEO of Talkiatry.

The company opened its first location at 109 West 27th Street and plans to open its new spot, which will be its flagship, in the summer.

Krayn said the company was attracted to the Hudson Square location because of the neighborhood, and the gut renovation that landlord Penn South Capital has started since it bought the former chocolate factory for $27.5 million last year.

“It’s really unique,” Krayn said about the property. “And we have a large say in terms of how [the office] is designed. That was really appealing to us.”

CBRE’s Hugh McDonald and Jeffrey Frenkel represented Talkiatry in the deal, while the landlord handled it in-house. A representative from Penn South did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This was a great outcome, and we are excited for the continued growth of Talkiatry,” McDonald said in a statement.