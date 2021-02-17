SoCal Industry Roundup: The Ratkovich Company Names New CEO

Two of the most active brokerages in Southern California also announced new hires

By February 17, 2021 4:50 pm
reprints
Brian Saenger, left, is the next president and CEO of The Ratkovich Company. Founding CEO Wayne Ratkovich, right, will assume the new position of chairman.
Brian Saenger, left, is the next president and CEO of The Ratkovich Company. Founding CEO Wayne Ratkovich, right, will assume the new position of chairman. photos: courtesy TRC
JLL hired Jim Schoolfield as executive vice president.
JLL hired Jim Schoolfield as executive vice president. photo courtesy: JLL
CBRE hired Eric Krauter as first vice president.
CBRE hired Eric Krauter as first vice president. photo courtesy CBRE

Prominent Los Angeles developer, The Ratkovich Company (TRC), has a new face running the ship. 

The firm named COO Brian Saenger as its next president and CEO. Founding CEO Wayne Ratkovich will assume the new position of chairman, where he will serve in an advisory role, the company announced.

SEE ALSO: Retail Sales Jump 5.3 Percent in January, Much Higher Than Expected

Saenger has spent much of his time at TRC overseeing development management, property management, and legal and administrative functions as general counsel. He also represented TRC in the negotiation of a 50-year ground lease for the development of West Harbor (formerly known as the San Pedro Public Market) — a $150 million transformation of a 42-acre site along the L.A. waterfront.

Saenger first joined the company 10 years ago as its vice president of acquisitions, and he played a leading role in the acquisition of The Bloc — a 1.8 million-square-foot, mixed-use property in Downtown Los Angeles. As the firm’s new CEO, Saenger’s priorities will be to oversee major developments, including The Alhambra, a 20-year plan to develop a premier mixed-use development over 40 acres.

Two of the most active brokerages in Southern California — CBRE and JLL — also announced new hires. JLL hired Jim Schoolfield as executive vice president based in the firm’s new Century City office. He will focus on corporate occupiers in West L.A. He will also be working with JLL’s Kevin Bender and Blake Searles, co-leaders of the firm’s tenant representation group.

Schoolfield has more than 16 years of commercial real estate experience. He joins JLL from CBRE, where he served on its global advisory and transaction services group. 

Concurrently, CBRE hired Eric Krauter as first vice president and he’ll be based out of its West L.A. office. He will focus on representing tenants in the entertainment, technology and esports sector. Krauter has 12 years of experience, and was most recently focused on office leasing at Stone Miller, a commercial real estate firm in L.A.

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The outside of a store on a busy city street, and the outside has a sign that says "Home Depot."
Analysis  ·  Coronavirus
National

Retail Sales Jump 5.3 Percent in January, Much Higher Than Expected

By Chava Gourarie
Clockwise from top left: Leslie Himmel, Greg Karczewski, Brooks Slocum, and Jamison Peschel.
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

Life Sciences and Industrial Offer Safest Investment Havens, CO Experts Say

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Letitia James
Legal
New York City

NY Attorney General Letitia James Sues Amazon Over COVID-19 Safety Measures

By Nicholas Rizzi