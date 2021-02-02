SoCal Industry Roundup: Brokerages Prep for Economic Rebound

Real estate brokerages in Southern California are adding more talent and strengthening their ranks ahead of an anticipated rebound from the coronavirus-driven recession.

Investment brokerage firm Stan Johnson Company announced that Mike Philbin rejoined the company as director of its L.A. office. He was most recently vice president at CBRE, and previously held positions at Marcus & Millichap and R&R Capital. Philbin specializes in acquisition, disposition, and sale leaseback of net lease assets across the country.

Commercial real estate brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap named Evan Denner as executive vice president and head of business for the firm’s financing subsidiary, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation. Denner has more than two decades of financing experience, including leadership positions such firms as Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group and Cantor Fitzgerald. He has been head of corporate strategy at Marcus & Millichap since 2019.

Meanwhile, Avison Young promoted Chris Bonbright to managing director of its L.A. north and west offices. Bonbright has served as a principal with the firm since 2011, and, in his new role, will oversee day-to-day operations and expand the firm’s team and presence.

“We are confident that Southern California commercial real estate will experience a rapid recovery, fueled by the market’s tech, entertainment, aerospace, defense, life sciences, and health care sectors,” said Chris Cooper, a principal at Avison Young and managing director of its Southern California offices.