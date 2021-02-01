Much-Needed Affordable Housing Breaks Ground in Santa Monica

The Las Flores Santa Monica affordable housing project is rising in a coastal city where residential development comes few and far between.

R.D. Olson Construction broke ground on a 73-unit, 94,000-square-foot, affordable housing community at 1834 14th Street in Santa Monica, the firm announced. It’s expected to be complete in fall of 2022 with a mix of 35 one-, 19 two- and 19 three-bedroom units.

R.D. Olson is partnering with developer Community Corporation of Santa Monica and architect DE Architects on the project.

“Low-cost housing, particularly in high-cost areas, such as Santa Monica, is in extremely short supply in Southern California,” Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction, said in a statement.

R.D. Olson is working on several asset types around the region. In October 2020, the construction firm completed a 145-room hotel in Glendale. In January, R.D. Olson broke ground on a 50-unit, five-building affordable housing community in the city of Fountain Valley in Orange County in a partnership with Related California. The project is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

Additionally, R.D. Olson is working on other affordable housing projects, including Amani Apartments, a 54-unit affordable community in Mid-City L.A.; Chesterfield Apartments, a 43-unit affordable community in South L.A.; and Lamp Lodge, an 82-unit affordable housing community in Downtown L.A.