RD Olson Completes the Glendale Marriott Residence Inn

R.D. Olson has completed a 145-room, mission-style hotel in Glendale in Los Angeles County, the firm announced.

The Glendale Marriott Residence Inn is a 190,000-square-foot, five-story hotel with a fitness center, pool and spa, meeting rooms and a 24-hour market. It’s located at 199 North Louise Street, near the intersection of Brand Boulevard and East Wilson Avenue.

The building’s design was inspired by a nearby circa-1845 Baptist church, with mission-style wood pilasters, finishes and other architectural features. Architecture firm WATG and interior design firm SANDdesign designed the project for R.D. Olson Construction and R.D. Olson Development.

R.D. Olson Construction also completed the AC Hotel by Marriott in Beverly Hills this year. It’s an 11-story, 176-room, European-inspired luxury hotel. The builder is also currently working on several projects, including Bolsa Row, a mixed-use development in Westminster’s Little Saigon District in Orange County, and Lamp Lodge, an 82-unit affordable housing community in Downtown L.A.

Hotels have been struggling mightily since the pandemic due to stay-at-home advisories and fear of travel. According to JLL research, lodging and resort REITs saw returns drop 49 percent in the first half of the year. In September, the high-end Luxe Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills closed its doors for good due to losses stemming from the coronavirus. Colony Capital also unloaded six hotel portfolios after reporting a net loss of $2 billion in the second quarter and defaulting on $3.2 billion in hotel loans.