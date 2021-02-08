CBRE Acquires LA-Based Advisory Firm Beezley

CBRE has announced that it acquired Beezley Management, a Los Angeles-based construction management and advisory firm.

Beezley focuses on real estate for sectors including hospitality, entertainment, sports, tech, education and health care. The firm’s projects include a training facility for the National Basketball Association’s L.A. Clippers in Playa Vista; earthquake renovation for L.A. Memorial Coliseum; and L.A. Valley College’s Monarch Stadium and Track & Field Complex. CBRE declined to share terms of the acquisition.

Jonathan Levy, Beezley’s principal and founder, will take on a senior leadership role with CBRE’s project management business in the Pacific Southwest, the brokerage said. Further, Beezley’s 25 professionals will join CBRE’s project management team.

Beezley was founded in 1997 in the city of Calabasas. The firm’s portfolio also includes such projects as an 83,000-square-foot, mixed-use retail center on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, and the student bookstore at Los Angeles Pierce College.

Sean Conry, senior managing director of project management for CBRE, said the acquisition strengthens the brokerage’s project consulting capabilities in Southern California.