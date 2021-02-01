Commercial Brokerage Lev Hires Amanda Saltzman from Avison Young

Tech-focused commercial brokerage Lev is continuing its expansion efforts with the hiring of Amanda Saltzman from Avison Young, Commercial Observer can first report.

Only last month, Lev hired another three Avison Young brokers: Justin Piasecki, Aaron Prager and Avi Zukerman, as reported by The Real Deal.

Lev was founded in September 2019 and has been off to the races since then, blending artificial intelligence with human intelligence, and reinventing the role of the traditional CRE brokerage.

“They’ve built an amazing platform,” Saltzman said of her draw to Lev. “The technology they have is incredibly unique and not found anywhere else in the industry. Commercial real estate in general has been slow to adapt to technology, but it’s the way of the future, so this was a really great opportunity for me.”

In her new role, Saltzman will focus on providing advisory services up and down the capital stack and related to asset- and entity-level recapitalizations, property acquisitions, development and loan sales.

“There is a lot of capital on the sidelines,” Saltzman said. “If you have the ability to take advantage of the market opportunities that are out there at the moment, it’s a really great time to do so.”

Prior to Avison Young — where she spent eight years — Saltzman was a leasing broker at JLL. She has a master’s degree in real estate finance and investment from NYU Schack Institute and is also a graduate of Trinity College.

“Despite an immensely competitive financing environment, Amanda built an extraordinary track record and is bringing a wealth of experience to the Lev team,” Yaakov Zar, CEO and founder of Lev, said. “Her focus on client relationships, ability to outperform the market, and insight into the future of real estate technology exemplify the qualities that we want at Lev.”

As the firm continues to grow, “we’re continuing to focus on building market-leading technology so that every single one of our clients can get the best financing experience possible,” Zar added. “We’re focused on bringing on top-notch talent, which Amanda is, because having that talent sets the foundation for helping our clients with more deals.”

Over the duration of her career, Saltzman has closed more than $4 billion in transactions across property types. She is currently working on a number of loan sales opportunities with banks, according to information from Lev.