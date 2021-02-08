Eric Plesman
Players
Toronto

Canadian Club: Oxford’s Eric Plesman on St. John’s Terminal and Hudson Yards

By Nicholas Rizzi
Top from left, Phil Brodkin and Kimberly Brown. Bottom, Bill Witte and Nadine Watt.
Industry
Los Angeles

SoCal Industry Roundup: Newmark Appoints Head of Warehousing

By Greg Cornfield
Barbara Wagner
Players
New York City

Barbara Wagner Leaves Rubenstein to Start New PR Firm

By Max Gross