Brookfield Properties Reveals Plans for Phase II of DC’s The Yards

Brookfield Properties has unveiled plans for its highly-anticipated Phase II of The Yards, which will bring 3.4 million square feet of new development across 10 buildings to the Capitol Riverfront.

“We’re excited to bring 10 new buildings to The Yards and new, public green spaces for anyone to enjoy, along with continuing the tradition of our community-wide events and activations in our many open-air public spaces,” Toby Millman, Brookfield Properties’ senior vice president of development, told Commercial Observer.

The Capitol Riverfront has changed quickly in the last decade and The Yards, which completed Phase I in 2018, has been a big contributor to shaping the popular waterfront area. Phase II will introduce Yards Place, a main street that runs from the Navy Yard Metro to the new Diamond Teague Park on the Anacostia riverfront.

“With Phase II, we are connecting the existing Yards neighborhood with the Nationals Park and the water with the metro, making this neighborhood even more pedestrian-friendly and connected,” Millman said. “The Capitol Riverfront has become a central location that marries unbeatable outdoor space with urban conveniences and connection that people crave.”

All of the buildings will be built to LEED Gold standards and will maximize opportunities for solar energy wherever possible.

Brookfield Properties compares the new phase as filling in the middle of a donut hole in the larger Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.

“While Phase II will bring more office, residential, and retail to the area, it will also bring more bright, open green space to the public and buildings sculpted around generous private terrace space for tenants — features that are integral to modern cities of the future and health and wellness considerations following COVID-19,” Millman said.

The buildings in Phase II will be within a three-minute walk from the water and the large public gathering spaces that will allow The Yards to continue its arts and events programming, which has included events like Light Yards, Ice Yards, and Rosé All Day.

The new buildings will be designed by architects, including Selldorf, SHoP, Leong Leong, Concrete, Studios and Scape.

“All of these architects were chosen for their high-level and forward-thinking designs, as well as their precise attention to detail in past projects and biophilic design elements,” Millman said. “While each of the new buildings and spaces at The Yards will have its own distinct identity, these elements will come together to create a dynamic, detailed, and textured space for all to enjoy.”

Phase II began with the groundbreaking for the Chemonics headquarters building last year, and the building is scheduled to deliver later this year. The Yards will be breaking ground on other Phase II projects in the coming months.

At full buildout, The Yards will span 48 acres, including six acres with water frontage, a total of 2 million square feet of office space, 400,000 square feet of shopping and dining space, 3,400 residential units and several acres of public green space.